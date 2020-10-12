Kano council poll holds January 2021

Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has released the time table for the council election in the state.

KANSIEC said preparation for the council poll starts 12 October 2020 while the election is fixed to hold January 16th, 2021.

The commission declared that 48,000 ad-hoc staff would be recruited for the council election.

Addressing journalists on Monday, KANSIEC chairman, Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka disclosed that against the 21 days interval required, the commission is issuing 96 days notice before the election to ensure adequate preparation.

Professor Sheka said sales of nomination forms to interested candidates and parties start from 19 October 2020 and replacement of candidates by political parties end on 28th December 2020.

Unlike previous practice, Professor Sheka disclosed that electoral materials would not be imported to avoid the high cost of foreign exchange.

