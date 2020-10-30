kano-directs-private-schools-to-reduce-fees-by-25%

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

PROPRIETORS of private schools in Kano State have been directed to reduce their fees by a minimum of 25 per cent or face sanctions.

The government had set up a committee to liaise with the school owners on what percentage of fees to be reduced.

Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, who gave the directive yesterday, said the Education ministry will be left with no option than to cancel the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session if private school owners do not comply with the directive.

Most schools have reduced their fees in some states, it was learnt.

In a statement by his Public Relations Officer (PRO), Aliyu Yusuf, Kiru said the decision of the ministry became necessary in consideration of the hard economic condition experienced as a result of the lockdown by the menace of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 affected both the social and economic positions of members of the public.”

“I set up two Ad-hoc Committees to discuss with owners of private schools on the percentage of school fees they are to reduce as done in five other states.

“If there is no compliance, we will cancel the third term totally, so that the academic calendar will commence with a new session in January next year.

“Proprietors of private schools should show some signs of appreciation for the support they enjoyed from the state.

“They should also extend the same magnanimity to the people of Kano State by reducing the school fees at least from 30 to 25 per cent.”