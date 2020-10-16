Kano Fire Service saves 69 lives in 2 weeks

The Kano State Fire Service, says it has saved 69 lives from fire incidents in the past two weeks in the state.

Mr Saidu Muhammed, the Public Relations Officer of the Officer, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Friday in Kano.

Muhammed said that six lives were lost in the fire incidents while 10 distress calls, seven false alarms and 46 rescue calls were recorded within the period under review.

“The calls emanated from victims and witnesses of collapsed building incidents, road crashes and fire disasters among others,” he said.

Muhammed advised residents in the state to be cautious of using electrical appliances to guard against fire disaster.

He also warned against storing petrol and other inflammable products in shops and homes.

