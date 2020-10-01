Kano govt announces date for resumption of schools, gives conditions

The Kano State Government has announced that schools in the state will resume on October 11, about six months after they and other schools across Nigeria were shut due to the coronavirus.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, confirmed the reopening to journalists on Thursday. He also outlined the conditions the schools should meet to avoid the spread of COVID-19 when they open.

Providing more details, Mr Kiru said all government approved Islamiyya (Islamic) schools shall re-open under strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols on October 11.

He said Primary 1 and 2 pupils are to attend classes only on Mondays and Tuesdays while Primary 3, 4 and 5 pupils will attend classes only on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

However, JSS 1 and SS1 students in both public and private schools are to wait at home for additional five weeks until the end of transitional and qualifying examinations to ensure social distances in classes and hostels.

“JSS 2, JSS 3 & SS 2 are to fully resume in preparation of the forthcoming qualifying and transitional examinations.”

The government also approved “the immediate decontamination of the 8,582 public schools in addition to the private schools involved in the reopening exercise,” the official said.

