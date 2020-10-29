kano-govt-asks-private-schools-to-reduce-fees,-threatens-to-scrap-third-term

A file photo of students writing an examination on August 17, 2020.

The Kano State government has threatened to cancel the 2019/2020 third term academic session for all private schools.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commissioner for Education in Kano, Muhammad Sa’id-Kiru, warned that the cancellation would be effected should private school authorities fail to cut down fees to a minimum of 25 per cent.

He explained that the decision became necessary to mitigate the effect of the harsh economic condition on residents as a result of the lockdown prompted by the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sa’id-Kiru stated that this affected both the social and economic lives of the people, stressing the importance of reducing the school fees to be paid by parents.

“I have already set up two parallel ad-hoc committees to discuss with owners of private schools on the percentage of school fees they are to reduce, as done in about four to five states, or we cancel the third term totally so that the academic calendar will commence with a new session in January 2021,” he said.

The commissioner asked proprietors of private schools to show some sign of appreciation for the support they enjoyed from the state government and extend the same magnanimity to the people of Kano.

He also assured the residents that if there was no positive response from the proprietors by November 1, the ministry would be left with no option than to take such a “revolutionary decision in the public interest.”