Kano LG Polls: Ganduje assures KANSIEC of non-interference

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has on Tuesday assured the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) that nobody would interfere in it affairs in the conduct of the forthcoming local government elections slated for early next year, 2021 in the state.

Ganduje gave the assurance while swearing-in three newly screened and appointed Commissioners of the electoral umpire, during the state executive council meeting, at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, also tasked the umpire body on the need to be neutral before, during or after the conduct of the election.

“As our Electoral Commission is bracing up for the local government election coming up early next year, we resolved to make the Commission complete for immediate operation.

“We have a remaining of only one Commissioner now, who will also be screened by the State House of Assembly. We all believe that KANSIEC must be complete for good and smooth operation.

“Do not be partisan. Even though you are appointed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, but when it comes to work, don’t be partisan. You have to, in fact, you must maintain neutrality in whatever you are doing.

“Governor Ganduje charged them to be diligent and transparent in their official engagements.

“You should do everything possible to make sure that you remain as independent as your name suggests,” the statement however quoted the Governor as saying.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed and sworn-in Commissioners are Ahmad Rufa’i Yalwa, Idris Haruna Geza, and A’isha Abubakar Bichi.

