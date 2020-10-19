‘Kano/Maradi railway work begins February 2021’

Construction work on the Kano/Maradi railway corridor will commence by February 2021, according to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking at the weekend while inspecting the Lagos/Ibadan railway, Amaechi said he had ordered the contractors to begin acquisition of the right of way, payment of compensation and Right-of-Way clearing, as the government would wait till January ending for them to start work.

The contractors, he disclosed, have commenced the front-end engineering process to ascertain the technical requirements and main cost of the execution phase as well as evaluate the potential risk of the project, before January ending.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved about $1.96 billion for the rail line from Kano/Jigawa/Katsina/Jibia to Maradi in Niger Republic.

