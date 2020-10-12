Kano owned tertiary institutions to re-open October 26th

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State government has announced 26th October 2020 for re-opening of the state-owned tertiary institutions after seven months of closure occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Commissioner of Higher Education, Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in the state on Monday.

This was coming as the state had on Monday re-opened the nursery, primary and secondary schools for the students excluding the JSS 1 and SS1 classes.

Dr Bunkure said the state government has concluded all arrangement and taken the necessary measures in terms of fumigation and provided all personal protective equipment against the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the schools.

The Commissioner commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the relentless efforts in the fight against covid-19 pandemic in the state which brought about the reduction in the number of cases in the state.

“We have resolved to re-open the schools based on achievement recorded on the number of active cases of covid-19 which has dropped in the state as well as the directive by the Presidential Task Force Committee to re-open the schools.

“We also had a meeting with the stakeholders, assessment of the Institution’s and found out that some are well prepared and some about to complete preparation,” Dr Bunkure however stated.

Recall that the schools at the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic had shut down all the schools to avert spread of the highly contagious disease.

The Kano state-owned tertiary institutions include Kano University of Science and Technology, KUST, Wudil, Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, School of Nursing, Yusuf Maitama University, Kano State polytechnic to mention but a few.

Vanguard News Nigeria.