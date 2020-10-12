Kano pays out N63b pension

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

KANO State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said his government had disbursed over N63 billion as monthly pensions to retirees in the state.

Ganduje stated this through his deputy, Nasiru Gawuna, who represented him at the commissioning of the new Secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners during the 19 Northern States regular Forum Meeting held at Sheik Nasiru Kabara City, NUP Office Complex.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the deputy governor, Hassan Fagge, said two committees had been set up to look into the problems of pension and gratuity in the state.

The governor said the administration had never defaulted in the payment of monthly pension to senior citizens of the state.

Ganduje said the sum of N12.5 billion was paid as retiring benefits covering retirement gratuity, death benefits and pension arrears in favour of 7,550 beneficiaries.

“Plans are underway to settle the backlog of unpaid retiring benefits to our retirees as the government has formed a Technical Committee on pension to tackle problems that bedevilled the operation of Kano State Pension Fund Trustees.

National President of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Abel Afolayan, praised the government for tackling the problems of pensioners in the state.