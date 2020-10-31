kano-pillars,-safety-babes-stake-titles-as-prudent-energy-handball-begins

The defending champions of Prudent Energy Handball League, Kano Pillars, and Safety Babes, will begin their title defence, as the championship begins today at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

In the opening game, Defender Babes will square up with Seasider Babes of Lagos in the female category. Thereafter, Rima Strikers will battle Plateau Vipers in the male category.

In the other games, Imo Grasshoppers will take on Kada Queens in the female cadre, while COAS Shooters will lock horns with Borno Spiders in the male category. Edo Dynamos will test its strength against Safety Babes in the female class, while Kada Stars will wrestle with Lagos Seasiders in the male cadre for the two points at stake.

The afternoon session will see Niger United takes on the defending champions, Kano Pillars in the male class at 3p.m., while D Defenders will battle for points against the Safety Shooters in the male cadre, as Plateau Peacocks take on Desert Queens in the female group.

Newcomers, Delta Force, will clash with Confluence Stars for points, while the Adorable Angels will square up against Benue Queens in the last game of the day.

Meanwhile, President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Sam Ocheho, has urged the participating teams to observe the rules of the game. “I want to urge all the teams to play by the rules of the game so that the best teams can emerge champions at the end of the competition. I must commend Prudent Energy for staying with the HFN despite the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

I wish all the teams best of luck as they battle for the top prize,” Ocheho stated.

