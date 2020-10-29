kano-plans-upgrade-of-cattle-markets-with-n300m

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano State, through its Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), has budgeted N300 million for the development and upgrade of infrastructure in five cattle markets.

The Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, stated this at the proposal opening for design and supervision consultancy for the markets at the project office in Kano.

Garba gave the names of the cattle markets as Wudil, Dambatta, Gwarzo, Falgore and Dunbulum.

He lamented that the markets were in bad state owing to poor infrastructure despite the huge volume of trade and number of people who patronise the markets.

“They all lack basic facilities for the humane treatment of livestock on arrival, that is, off-loading, while in the market and during reloading.”

A statement by the Agro Project Communication Specialist, Ameen Yassar, said the N300 million will be invested in infrastructure to provide loading and off-loading ramps, watering facilities, office space for market information, security and veterinary services.

Other areas of investment include lighting for trade and security at night as well as toilet facilities.