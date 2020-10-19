Kano Residents Protest Over Death Of 17-Year-Old In Police Custody

Kano residents protest over the death of a 17-year-old boy

Residents in Kano State are protesting over the death of 17-year-old Saufullahi, who died in police custody on Monday morning.

Saifullahi of Kofar Mata Quarters was arrested two days ago by the police, while he was sleeping at the premises of his family house.

According to some protesters, the 17-year-old victim is not known for any criminal offense.

He was reportedly released on bail but re-arrested and detained on Sunday where he was allegedly tortured to death.

The police brought his corpse to the family house this morning, a development that angered the people to take to the street and start making bonfires in protests.

It took the intervention of the elders in the community to ensure that the protest did not degenerate into uncontrollable violence.

“We have already taken his body and lodged at the Shahuci Area Command and a delegation is on the way to the Police Command,” a resident told Channels Television.

Another resident, who expressed a shock at Saifullahi’s tragic death, described him as “a very nice young man”, who had no known record of any criminality.

“The people are angry. We have hoodlums here. No one would have reacted this way if it happened to any one of them. But Saifullahi was not one of them, “ he stressed.

The Federal Government is currently facing widespread protests over police brutality under different hashtags, like EndSARS, EndSWAT EndPoliceBrutality, and others, attracting the attention of the international community.

Although the campaign has not been observed in the streets of the commercial centre of the state, the sudden death of Saifullahi at the hands of the Kano police has brought a widespread concern.