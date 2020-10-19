Kanye West accuses SNL of pitting black people against each other after host Issa Rae calls him out

Kanye West has faced an uphill battle since announcing his last-minute presidential bid back in July.

And the 21-time Grammy winner hasn’t had much luck drumming up support from celebs, amid his bizarre campaign.

He accused Saturday Night Live of pitting black people against each other Sunday on Twitter, after host Issa Rae called him out the night before in a politically-inspired sketch.

The 43-year-old posted a screenshot of Rae’s Google result page, writing: ‘Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back.

‘My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.’

He appeared to undercut Rae’s accomplishments with black inclusion in television, after she created and starred in her own show Insecure, which was renewed for a fifth season on HBO back in May.

When asked how she’s vetting candidates, Rae responded: ‘I’ll be honest, I’m voting for everybody black… That’s right! For too long, our people’s voices have not been heard. It’s our duty to stand together and take our power back.’

She appeared to reference her 2017 statement to Variety on the Emmy Awards red carpet: ‘I’m rooting for everybody black.’

They then went through some of the candidates, as she racked her brain to justify sticking with her guns.

One candidate (played by Chris Redd, who often impersonates West on the show) was an anti-masturbation, tax-frauding reverend, apparently inspired by the YEEZY creator.

Another candidate ran as a duo (Punkie Johnson and Maya Rudolph), clearly based on the conservative YouTubers Diamond & Silk.

‘When we come back, we’ll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kanye West,’ host Kenan Thompson concluded, as Rae flipped the script, responding: ‘Kanye? F him!’

A few hours after shading her and SNL on Twitter, West retweeted a post promoting next week’s episode with host Adele and musical guest H.E.R.

He’s appeared as a musical guest seven times on the long-running sketch comedy show since 2005, most recently appearing in September of 2018 with host Adam Driver, wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

The Sunday Service creator announced his bid for president on Independence Day, tweeting: ‘We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION’

He’s only managed to land on the ballot in 12 states, but he’s continued to urge his 30.9million Twitter follower to write him in.

It comes after West outlined his bizarre platform to Forbes back in July, comparing his vision for America to the fictional Wakanda, while doubting vaccines, revealing a plan to take the NBA global and denouncing abortion and Black History Month.

The Jesus Is King artist all but admitted his attempt to split the votes in President Donald Trump’s favor.

He said: ‘I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.’

West previously implied to GQ in April that he planned to vote for Trump: ‘No, I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on.

‘And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over.’