Kanye West Promises To Fulfil “America’s Destiny” As He Releases Presidential Campaign Advert

Billionaire rapper and US presidential aspirant Kanye West has released the first advert from his presidential campaign.

The 43-year-old star in his advert revealed that he hopes to fulfill “America’s destiny” if he becomes the next US President.

According to the multiple Grammy award-winner, he hopes to achieve this by encouraging prayer and “building stronger families” in his potential presidency.

In the advert video that runs for over a minute, the “Walk On Water” rapper tells voters that his policies will focus on freedom of religion and building a stronger nation by encouraging stable family units.

He said:

“America, what is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people, what is just, true justice? We have to think about all these things together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the ‘free exercise of religion’, including of course prayer. “Through prayer faith can be restored- we as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift each other, our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together. “We have to act on faith, with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things. We will build a stronger country by building stronger families: families are the building blocks of a society, of a nation. By turning to faith we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people God intends us to be.”

The video included pictures of Kanye as a child | Photo- Twitter.

The video ended with Kanye saying:

“I am Kanye West and I approve this message.”

Kanye announced his intention to run for President in 2015 and is now set to run in the election in November. He reportedly spent over $3million.

On Monday night, Kanye condemned police brutality in Nigeria in light of the #EndSARS protest sweeping across the nation.

He took to his twitter page and wrote: