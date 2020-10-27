Kanye West’s Collab With Dua Lipa Leaks Online

Dua Lipa collaborated with Kanye West on a song that has leaked online after the pair joined forces on the rapper’s scrapped 2018 album.

Kanye, 43, who has been running his presidential campaign, recorded the song, Law of Attraction, for his album Yandhi which was later dropped.

‘Dua really liked Kanye’s music when she was younger and considered herself a big fan,’

The New Rules hitmaker, 25, was reportedly ‘thrilled’ to have been working in the studio with Kanye ‘because it was a real experience’.

However the ‘entire concept had changed’ by the time of the album release, the source told the publication.

A clip of the leaked song features Dua singing: ‘Law of attraction, means I’m lost in passion. Means I got what I asked for, exactly what I asked for.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives of Dua Lipa for comment.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has recently been spending time in New York City with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

The couple have been dating since at least summer 2019, after Anwar showed her some of his music.

This was an easy feat, as Dua is good friends with the star’s famous elder sisters, new mother Gigi, 25, and Bella, who turned 24 on Friday.

Proving their close friendship, Dua sent a gushing birthday post to Bella on her milestone as she shared a fun throwback snap of them drinking on a private jet.

The caption to her ‘best drinking partner’ read: ‘Happy Birthday sweeeet Baby Bells!!!!

‘You are a force (don’t ever forget that) strong, beautiful, kind and caring! If you could, you would hug literally every person you come across! So much love 2 give!!! Love you sis.’

Dua finished the sweet message with: ‘Have the best day’ along with a string of heart emojis.

