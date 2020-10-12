World News Karen Elson on Body Shaming, Nudity and Speaking Up for Herself By Melanie Abrams 3 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 In a new autobiography, the model pulls back the curtain on her career. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments