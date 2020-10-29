‘karen’-kicks-car-and-punches-a-neighbor-after-accusing-him-of-inviting-guests-to-an-‘illegal’-party

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline

Published: 12:51 EDT, 28 October 2020 | Updated: 13:11 EDT, 28 October 2020

A ‘Karen’ has been caught on video punching a neighbour and kicking his guest’s car in a bizarre outburst in Saratoga, California.

The woman was seen kicking, screaming and throwing her fists in an effort to shut down the group’s gender reveal party.

In the video, taken by the victim and shared on Twitter with the caption ‘The neighbourhood Karen’ an elderly woman can be seen kicking the tyre of a white car parked outside his house and running around arguing with a crowd of onlookers.

A ‘Karen’ has been caught on video punching a neighbour as he tried to record her bizarre outburst and kicking his guest’s car as they arrived for a gender reveal party

‘She just kicked their car,’ the victim can be heard saying in the background.

The woman then runs to the front door of the victim’s home and rings his doorbell before kicking his door.

The driver of the white vehicle kicked by the ‘Karen’, who appears to be a guest at the gathering, spoke to the woman in a bid to calm her down, but to no avail.

The resident then pulls his window open to speak to the frantic lady.

With her hips on her hands, she walks to the resident’s window, telling him: ‘This party is illegal’ to which he replied, ‘It is not, I’m having friends over. And you’re kicking my door? You’re crazy, you’re crazy.’

The woman then repeatedly told him: ‘That’s bulls**t!’

The woman then punched the victim straight through the window’s insect screen mesh, knocking his phone to the floor, before running away.

The family had parked outside the house on the street when the elderly woman confronted them. She then marched up to the front door of the house which was set to host the gender reveal party in its garden

After the punch, the victim shouted: ‘Oh, nice. I’m gonna sue you for the damages there too.’ It is not known if any arrests were made.

The family were getting together for a gender reveal party in the back yard of the home.

Visiting from Sacramento, Elijah Johnson and his family had planned to hold a small celebration, but they were blocked in the street by the screaming woman.

Speaking through the mesh of a window, the woman can be heard telling the homeowner that the party is illegal, presumably a reference to Covid-19 rules. The woman then punched the victim straight through the window’s insect screen mesh, knocking his phone to the floor, before running away

Johnson said to Kron4 news that he feels like the incident was racially motivated, saying his family are black and the house was in a predominantly white neighborhood.

The homeowner – who invited the Johnsons to host the party at his house – said he felt it was more likely because the woman felt like the party was in breach of coronavirus restrictions. She could be heard saying ‘this party is illegal’ in the video.

Santa Clara County deputies visited the woman’s home on Monday afternoon but they did not arrest her. It is unclear if the woman is facing charges.

The coronavirus risk in Santa Clara county is currently classed as ‘moderate’, meaing some indoor business operations are open with modifications.

From October 9, Santa Clara allowed for outdoor private gatherings consisting of no more than three households. These gatherings must also follow some guidelines. Meanwhile indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged.