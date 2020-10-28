Karlie Kloss votes in Biden/Harris mask despite Jared Kushner link

Karlie Kloss didn’t leave any uncertainty about who she was voting for when she shared a photo of herself with her ballot on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old supermodel shared two images to Instagram this afternoon, showing her holding up her ballot secured in its mail-in envelope while wearing a facemask with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ campaign logo emblazoned across it.

‘What’s your voting plan? This was mine — signed, sealed, (notarized), and delivered ✅,’ she in captioning the post.

Karlie added the hashtags ‘#voteBLUE,’ to show her support for the Democratic Party, and ‘#scienceoverfiction,’ referring to the party’s contention that Donald Trump’s coronavirus response was influenced more by his reelection battle than the advice of scientists.

The confirmation of her vote for the Democratic ticket will likely lead to some friction with her husband Josh Kushner’s family.

Josh is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter. Both Ivanka and Jared are also senior White House aides.

Rather than entrusting her ballot to the United States Postal Service, which saw lengthy delays this summer as the result of cost-cutting changes instituted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Karlie opted to drop it off in person.

The 6ft2in catwalk star was dressed casually in a charcoal long-sleeve polo shirt and black pants. She added a pair of black heels to her ensemble and had her blonde locks swept back.

Karlie also included a closeup of herself and her completed ballot.

Kloss and venture capitalist Josh Kushner tied the knot in 2018, after dating for more than six years. Despite the deeply ingrained role his brother is playing in Trump’s reelection strategy, Josh too is also reportedly a Democrat.

Karlie previously endorsed the former Vice President and appeared at a September event supporting him with the organization STEAM, which is aimed at spreading awareness toward educating people in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

‘For those who know Karlie, this event makes a lot of sense,’ an insider told People at the time.

‘She cares deeply about the future of women in STEAM and has always supported the candidates who stand for the issues she’s passionate about.’

Just last week, Karlie also hosted a grassroots event for the Democratic candidate for Governor of Missouri, Nicole Galloway, alongside fellow Missouri native, TV host Andy Cohen.

In an Instagram post prior to the event, she wrote: ‘It’s never been more important to flip states blue – including my home state of Missouri.’

Karlie has been clear in the past that she doesn’t mix politics with family, even when the scrutiny about their ideological differences has been ‘hard’.

‘I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life,’ she told British Vogue in 2019.

Josh, 35, made a similar comment to Forbes in 2017: ‘It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values.’

He added that he thought ‘it’s important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions,’ and said he and his brother still talk every day.

In 2016, Karlie openly expressed her support for the then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton when she was running against Trump.

‘One of the greatest privileges we have as Americans is a voice. I’m proud to say I did my part, now it’s your turn,’ she wrote along with the hashtag ‘#ImWithHer.’

She also told Andy Cohen in a podcast earlier this year that she ‘voted Democrat in 2016’ and ‘I plan to do the same in 2020’.

In June, the writer and actress Tavi Gevinson took aim at Karlie for not denouncing Jared and Ivanka in more forceful terms.

She made her fierce critique in the comments of a mild post Karlie shared on Instagram about how to combat racism, which was inspired by the death of George Floyd in police custody.

‘Karlie, give it a rest,’ Tavi wrote in exasperation. ‘You have a lot of nerve to make a show of championing girls’ coding and your family in public (lame @ you ignoring ivanka on social media; she still went to your wedding),’ she wrote.

‘I can’t believe you’re not more embarrassed not just by them but YOUR decision to only publicly disown their politics in polite ways so you can have it both ways.

In a follow-up comment, she tagged Joshua and suggested he ‘grow a spine.’