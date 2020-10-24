kate-gosselin-is-selling-23-acre-pennsylvania-property-for-shy-of-$1.3million

Kate Gosselin is trying to offload her Pennsylvania home as the dramatic custody battle between her and ex Jon Gosselin continues to play out.

The TLC reality star, 45, is selling her six-bedroom, seven-bathroom Wernersville area home for $1.299million, according to the listing via RE/MAX.

The Kate Plus Date personality is looking to make moves while she and ex-husband Jon continue to fight over custody of their six 16-year-old children, as each had lobbed accusations of abuse at the other.

The 7,591 square foot home, which sits on 23-acres of land, was built in 1997.

The property comes primed with four recently remodeled bedrooms with their own en suite bathrooms. The spacious primary bedroom is on the ground floor and comes equipped with a stunning tiled bathroom area.

There is also a gourmet chef-style kitchen that features three overs, two dishwashers and a roomy center island to prep food or eat at.

For the barbecue aficionado, there is an outdoor kitchen with an adjacent deck area and fire pit for entertaining.

A spiral staircase takes you down to the pool area, which boasts a saltwater pool and spa combination with its own waterslide.

The main living spaces have oak and cherry hardwood floors throughout. Tray ceilings and crown molding adorn the entire home.

There is also a family room, a separate game room, a ‘man cave,’ a laundry room with two washers and dryers and ample amounts of built-in storage throughout.

Outside of the main home there is a completely separate guest house and a horse barn with a 10-acre fenced paddock and a gated entrance.

And of course the whole estate sits behind a private gated entrance with detailed home alarm system and a three-car garage.

Kate and Jon, 43, originally picked up the property in October 2008 for $1.1 million, but they announced their separation less than a year late.

After that Ms. Gosselin assumed ownership over the property as part of their divorce settlement, which was finalized in December 2009.

The exes share twins Cara and Mady, 20, and sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah, 16.

And the younger children have recently found themselves at the center of a messy custody battle, in which both Jon and Kate have accused the other of abuse.

Last month, multiple sources told DailyMail.com that documents submitted to a court in Pennsylvania during the bitter custody battle between Kate and ex-husband Jon allege that Collin Gosselin detailed the horrific abuse by his mother to a court appointed therapist.

Citing a December, 2018 report submitted to the Court of Common Pleas of Berks County, Pennsylvania the sources claim a certified traumatologist and counselor concluded that Collin was suffering from trauma and chronic PTSD.

The expert claimed in the paperwork that after her third session with Collin, as a mandated reporter, she was duty bound to report the alleged abuse to Childline.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Collin’s father Jon who confirmed the existence of the shocking report, but he said he’s unable to comment.

Jon has full custody of Collin after fighting for him when he discovered Kate had sent him to a child and adolescent behavioral health facility in Pennsylvania for three years without informing his father.

But Kate has claimed Jon is the problem parent, accusing her ex of ‘kicking and punching’ Collin while also calling him a ‘violent and abusive person.’

Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, after finding huge fame thanks to their reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.

The former couple first welcomed their twins in 2001 and the sextuplets followed in 2004. Most recently Kate starred in the reality dating series, Kate Plus Date, in 2019.