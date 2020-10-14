Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s wardrobes are the most searched on Google

Eight months after stepping down as a senior royal and moving to the US, Meghan Markle‘s style is still the second most sought after by royal fans on Google, new data reveals.

Royal umbrella maker Fulton Umbrellas has analysed Goggle searches related to royal style in 2020 and found that Markle, 39, was in second place, after the Duchess of Cambridge, 38.

The data looked at search trends and the most popular search terms relating to the senior women of the royal family, from 2017 to 2020 with the Duchess of Cambridge coming out on top with 77,000 searches this year to date.

Despite not carrying out engagements in person during lockdown, Kate continued to showcase her style and opted for her usual glamorous and colourful dresses by designers such as Dolce & Gabbanna and Diane Von Furstenberg for video calls.

Meghan Markle’s style gathered the second most Google searches in 2020, behind Kate Middleton, 38, even though the Duchess of Sussex, 39, has been spending most of the year in Los Angeles and taken part only in Zoom conference calls with Prince Harry, 35 (pictured)

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, topped the searches relating to royal style in 2020. Pictured with Prince William on Barry Island in August

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, who wowed crowds with her stylish get-ups in 2018 and 2019, has only attended a handful of official engagements before she and Prince Harry, 35, officially left The Firm in March.

But she still in came in second place, thanks to participating in regular Zoom conference calls with Prince Harry throughout the year, preferring smart casual outfits to breathtaking gowns.

However, Fulton Umbrellas registered a dip in searches relating to the Duchess of Sussex this year.

This year’s dip could be explained by the fact that the Meghan and Harry have now stepped back from their royal duties and have been confined to the walls of their LA home, where they’ve only appeared on Zoom.

Princess Beatrice, 32, who tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small July ceremony, pictured, was came third in the ranking

The couple have been enjoying some ‘good family times’ watching their son Archie Harrison, 18 months, take his first steps.

Once considered one of the least stylish members of the family, thanks to her quirky choices, Princess Beatrice secured third place with her more polished ensembles and breathtaking vintage wedding dress borrowed from the Queen.

And Princess Anne came in fourth place, thanks perhaps to her habit of recycling decades old outfits resonating with more eco-conscious shoppers.

Number of Google searches for royal female fashion 2017-2020 per member Column Monthly average TOTAL 2017 TOTAL 2018 TOTAL 2019 TOTAL 2020 1. Kate Middleton 7,870 89,460 102,300 93,920 76,890 2. Meghan Markle

8,860 28,870 252,740 71,110 48,510 3. Princess Beatrice 560 2,210 10,770 2,580 8,630 4. Princess Anne 160 980 1,530 1,540 2,090 5. The Queen 220 1,710 2,320 2,260 1,980 6. Princess Eugenie 280 520 8,690 1,580 1,310 7. Duchess of Cornwall 100 730 1,000 990 650 8. Countess of Wessex 20 120 150 180 170

Meghan’s sense of style provoked 48,510 related searches in 2020, with ‘Meghan Markle dress’ remaining the most searched keyword of the past three years.

‘Meghan Markle dress’ was the most popular search term of the past three years, with ‘Kate Middleton dresses’ not far behind.

The two duchesses have the most searched for outfits, down to the shoes and hats.

Meghan and Kate both dominated the most searched terms of the past three years.

Princess Anne, who turned 70 this year, came in fourth position, proving that tweed never goes out of style

The Queen, 94, of whom we saw little of this year, came in fifth position, with 1,980 searches. Pictured with the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle in a picture which was shared to mark his 99th birthday in June

The royal fashion terms peopel are Googling Most searched keywords of 2020 Kate Middleton dresses: 33,800 Meghan Markle style: 12,400 Kate Middleton fashion: 12,100 Meghan Markle dress: 11,700 Meghan Markle fashion: 10,860 Kate Middleton style: 10,600 Princess Beatrice hat: 4,010 Princess Beatrice dresses: 3,870 Kate Middleton shoes: 3,680 Kate Middleton hat: 3,320 Most searched per month 2017-2020 Meghan Markle dress – 4,400 Kate Middleton dresses – 3,600 Meghan Markle style – 1,300 Meghan Markle fashion – 1,300 Kate Middleton fashion – 1,000 Kate Middleton style – 1,000 Meghan Markle coat – 480 Princess Beatrice hat – 390 Kate Middleton shoes – 390 Kate Middleton hat – 390

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 73, scored the penultimate position, with 650 searches overall in 2020

The Countess of Wessex, 55, pictured with Prince Edward, 56, came in last position, with only 170 searches in total this year

Princess Eugenie, who recently announced she was expecting her first child came in sixth position, behind her grandmother (pictured in London in May 2019)

The Queen, came in fifth position, perhaps because she was little seen this year, having spent most of her time shielding in Windsor and Balmoral.

Princess Eugenie, 30, who recently announced she is expecting her first child with her husband of two years Jack Brooksbank, 33, came in sixth position, behind her grandmother.

The mother-to-be kept a low profile this year and stayed with her family during lockdown.

Prince Charles’ wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 73, was the penultimate on the list.

Meanwhile, the Countess of Wessex’s wardrobe provoked little interest, in spite of her effort to sport stylish get-ups during royal events.