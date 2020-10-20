kate-middleton-joins-prince-william-to-view-portraits-from-hold-still-contest-at-waterloo-station

Kate Middleton appeared effortlessly elegant as she was joined by Prince William to meet with one of the subjects from her lockdown photography competition at Waterloo Station today.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, launched the Hold Still community photography project in May, and invited people of all ages, from across the UK, to submit a photographic portrait which they had taken during lockdown.

The mother-of-three received more than 31,000 entries from members of the public in just six weeks and last month unveiled the top 100 images in a digital exhibition.

Portraits from the competition have now gone on show in 80 towns, cities and areas across the UK, bringing the stories of individuals and families during lockdown back to their communities.

The Duchess donned a crimson Alexander McQueen coat as she joined the Duke, 38, to visit Waterloo in south London to view one of the 112 Hold Still community exhibition sites this morning.

The royal couple travelled to the station by car, with the Duchess opting for a floral face mask for the journey before stepping out and removing the covering for the appearance, which took place outdoors.

Meanwhile Prince William surprised diners at the station’s KFC as he waved to them through the glass window of the cafe.

Kate Middleton, 38, appeared effortlessly elegant today as she was joined by Prince William, 38, to launch her lockdown photography exhibition by meeting one of subjects

The Duchess wowed in a crimson coat during the visit to Waterloo station this afternoon to view a portrait from her Hold Still contest

Feeling peckish sir? Prince William surprised diners in KFC at the London station as he waved to them through the glass window

Later, Kate opted to wear a face mask as she and Prince William visited the St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, where they met with emergency services staff

The mother-of-three wore her soft brunette locks in a bouncy blow dry for the visit and added a touch of glamour to her outfit with hoop earrings.

She sported glamorous make-up with a pink lipstick and a dark smokey eye for the event.

The royal could be seen wearing a pretty floral facemask as she stepped out of the car at the event today, but appeared to remove the covering when she arrived at Waterloo station.

The choice by British royals not to wear face coverings at all of their appearances comes in sharp contrast to the decision made by many of the European monarchs including Queen Letizia and King Felipe, and Queen Mathilde.

The Duchess donned a face covering as she travelled to and from the station in a chauffeured car today, before removing the face mask for the visit

The royal wore her soft brunette locks in her customary bouncy blow-dry style and kept her make-up neutral for the royal visit this afternoon

The Duchess could be seen stepping out of a car on the way to Waterloo wearing a pretty floral face covering before she removed the mask for the outdoors visit

The Duke and Duchess meet with Sudanese refugee featured in Hold Still portrait Sami By Grey Hutton. Hackney, London The Duke and Duchess met with Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayad, a volunteer at a community Food Hub in Hackney who features in one of the portraits displayed at the site (‘Sami’ by Grey Hutton). Speaking about his portrait last month, Grey said: ‘I met Sami on his first day volunteering at a food bank in Hackney. ‘Sami, who is from Sudan, had just moved into an apartment overlooking the food hub. ‘He saw what was happening below, and came down to lend a hand. ‘It’s everyday acts of kindness like his that have brought communities together through this crisis.’ Sami By Grey Hutton. Hackney, London

Face coverings are required by law in certain indoor settings such as on public transport, in shops and places of worship.

The Government recommends wearing a face covering in indoor places where social distancing may be difficult and where the public come into contact with those they do not normally meet.

It is believed the Duke and Duchess did not wear face masks during the unveiling of the portrait because it was outdoors.

Beneath her scarlet coat, Kate donned a simple monochrome outfit, pairing a chic white t-shirt with a mid-length black pleated skirt and a pair of black heels.

The royal accessorised with a small black leather bag, by Grace Han, which comes with a price tag of £1,595.

Ahead of viewing the portrait, Kate and William went on to meet with Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayad, a volunteer at a community Food Hub in Hackney who features in one of the portraits displayed at the site (‘Sami’ by Grey Hutton).

The Duchess appeared animated as she spoke with other attendees at the unveiling of the portrait.

She could be seen chatting with Prince William as they stood beneath a road bridge at Waterloo to study one of the images.

The community exhibition has been put together with support from the Co-op and will see the 100 portraits exhibited for a period of four weeks on billboard and outdoor poster sites across the country, including at bus stops, in high streets and outside train stations.

Many of the portraits have also been displayed in the entrants’ hometowns with locations ranging from Belfast, Liverpool and Southampton to Blaenau Ffestiniog (Gwynedd), Oban (Argyll) and Thorpe Audlin (West Yorkshire).

One of the portraits, ‘Melanie, March 2020’, taken by Johannah Churchill, has been recreated as a hand-painted mural in Manchester city centre.

All 100 portraits will also feature in a special exhibition hosted by the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire from 23rd October.

The Duke and Duchess went on to travel to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital to speak to frontline workers including Joyce Duah, a specialist oncology pharmacist at the hospital.

Her photograph ‘All In This Together’ was selected as one of the final portraits, and her two colleagues Amelia Chowdhury and Dipal Samuel who feature in the photograph.

Kate and Prince William both donned masks to visit the hospital, with the Duchess confidently leading the way to meet with the frontline staff.

While it is believed the couple met with workers outside, the royals could have chosen to wear the coverings because of the close proximity at which they sat to staff members.

They spoke with several emergency workers and socially distanced from others by sitting on a bench opposite staff during the visit.

Hold Still, a photography initiative launched by Kate with the National Portrait Gallery, attracted more than 31,000 entries from members of the public in just six weeks.

With the help of a judging panel comprising Nicholas Cullinan, director of the gallery; poet Lemn Sissay; Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer for England; and photographer Maryam Wahid, the Duchess whittled these down to 100 ‘finalists’ whose work is on display in a digital exhibition.

Since the launch, The Hold Still online exhibition has had over 4.8 million page views to date.

Kate previously said she had been ‘so overwhelmed by the public’s response to Hold Still, the quality of the images has been extraordinary, and the poignancy and the stories behind the images have been equally as moving as well’

The royals went on to meet with Head of Pharmacy Sotiris Antoniou during their visit to the hospital in London, where they discussed the work of frontline staff during the Covid-19 crisis

The Duke and Duchess sat side-by-side on a bench within the hospital grounds as they heard from Sotiris about the work the hospital staff have undertaken throughout the pandemic

Prince William and Kate met with medical staff, from left, Head of Pharmacy Sotiris Antoniou, Respiratory Physio Isobel Fale and Medical Oncology Trainee and Chief Registrar Dr Myria Galazi, during the visit to the central London hospital

The Duke later donned a blue face covering as he joined the Duchess at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, to mark the launch of the nationwide ‘Hold Still’ community photography project

Kate and Prince William both donned masks to visit the hospital, with the Duchess confidently leading the way to meet with the frontline staff

Speaking in a video about the exhibition, Kate said: ‘I felt really strongly that I wanted to try and create a portrait of the nation, that captures the fears and the hopes and the feelings of the nation at this really extraordinary time. As a record, I suppose, for the years to come.

‘The thing that I think has struck me going through all of these images is how difficult and diverse everyone’s experience of Covid 19 has been.

‘No one story is the same, everyone’s is unique. It’s like a huge rollercoaster of emotions, but I suppose that’s what everyone has experienced.

‘It’s a reflection of what everyone’s been through at this time.’

As the exhibition went live in September, the Queen paid tribute to the resilience of the British public during the pandemic and praised those who had submitted a portrait.

As part of their visit to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, Prince William and Kate met with pharmacist Joyce Duah, whose photograph was among the 100 chosen by the Duchess for her Hold Still exhibition

The Duke and Duchess joined pharmacist Joyce, as well as her colleagues Amelia and Dipal, at the hospital to talk about the project and discuss the impact of Covid-19

Prince William opted to wear a baby blue face covering during the visit to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London this morning

The couple appeared to share a laugh with the pharmacists during their visit to the hospital earlier today as they met with frontline staff

William and his wife Kate appear to share a joke as they walk together during their visit to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, to mark the launch of the nationwide ‘Hold Still’ community photography project

She said: ‘It was with great pleasure that I had the opportunity to look through a number of the portraits that made the final 100 images for the Hold Still photography project.

‘The Duchess of Cambridge and I were inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time, whether that is through celebrating frontline workers, recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need.

‘The Duchess of Cambridge and I send our best wishes and congratulations to all those who submitted a portrait to the project.’

Other works included are This is What Broken Looks Like by Ceri Hayles, Glass Kisses by Steph James and Forever Holding Hands by Hayley Evans.

The Duke and Duchess went on to travel to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital to speak to frontline workers including Joyce Duah, a specialist oncology pharmacist at the hospital.

Kate and Prince William both donned masks to visit the hospital, with the Duchess confidently leading the way to meet with the frontline staff

The masked Cambridges speak to Alwen Williams the Group Chief Executive Officer of Barts Health NHS Trust as they are greeted upon their arrival to visit St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London

Kate and a panel of judges selected 100 images from more than 31,000 entries for the Hold Still digital exhibition, which launched with the National Portrait Gallery in May.

Among the images shared with the Queen were The Look Of Lockdown by Carlotta Cutrupi, which evokes feelings of isolation, and Everyday Hero – Richard by Arnhel de Serra, which celebrates the work of a Royal Mail worker.

Hold Still focuses on three themes – helpers and heroes, your new normal and acts of kindness – with the final 100 tackling subjects including family life in lockdown, the work of healthcare staff and the Black Lives Matter movement.

One entry shows a woman during an anti-racism protest holding a banner which reads, ‘Be on the right side of history’ while another sees Captain Sir Tom Moore give a thumbs up to the camera.

Diners at the chicken shop at the busy commuter station appeared stunned to have been given a front row seat to the Duke and Duchess’ visit

During their visit to the station, the couple were joined by Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayad, a volunteer at a community Food Hub in Hackney, who features in one of the portraits displayed at the site (pictured, right)

The couple went on to meet with Sami Massalami Mohammed Elmassalami Ayad, a volunteer at a community Food Hub in Hackney who features in one of the portraits displayed at the site

The Hold Still initiative aimed to capture and document ‘the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation’ as the UK dealt with the coronavirus outbreak.

Kate previously said she had been ‘so overwhelmed by the public’s response to Hold Still, the quality of the images has been extraordinary, and the poignancy and the stories behind the images have been equally as moving as well’.

The panel assessed the images on the emotions and experiences they convey, rather than on their photographic quality or technical expertise.

The Duke and Duchess visited Waterloo station this afternoon to see one of the images submitted to Kate’s Hold Still photography project during lockdown

Kate opted to wear a bold red coat for the occasion, and could be seen discussing one of the winning photographs on display in London with Prince William

The Duchess held onto a small black handbag as she paid the visit to the launch of the Hold Still campaign at Waterloo Station earlier today