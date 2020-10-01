Kate Middleton reveals Prince George is currently learning about volcanoes at school

By Jessica Green For Mailonline

Published: 07:25 EDT, 1 October 2020 | Updated: 08:10 EDT, 1 October 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that Prince George is currently ‘learning about volcanoes’ at school and even talked about her ‘love of cuddles’ during a call to one of the entrants from her Hold Still photograph project.

Kate, 38, who is now back at Kensington Palace, in London, after living at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, with Prince William, 38, and their three children following the COVID-19 outbreak, launched the digital exhibition for the National Portrait Gallery during lockdown.

Ceri Edwards, from South Wales, was one of the 100 finalists chosen as part of the project after submitting a sweet photograph of her daughter, Poppy, giving a big hug to her father, with the piece titled ‘Be Safe Daddy X’.

The finalist recently received a private phone call from Kate, with the royal speaking about Prince George’s current subject of volcanoes to the mother and revealing her ‘love of cuddles’ when speaking to youngster Poppy, according to Hello!.

The Duchess of Cambridge (pictured during a visit to a London Scouts group earlier this week) has revealed that Prince George is currently enjoying learning about volcanoes at school during a call to one of the entrants from her Hold Still photograph project

Prince George’s (pictured left with Prince William and Prince Louis) interest in the natural world was apparent in recent photographs of the Cambridge family with Sir David Attenborough

‘The Duchess was so down-to-earth and was so wonderful with Poppy,’ Ceri told the publication following the chat.

‘She asked Poppy about her favourite topic at school and put her at ease. They talked about how important cuddles are and how they both love to give them.

‘We talked about Poppy and Prince George being in the same school year and their current school topics [Poppy’s is Brazil and Beyond and George’s is The Active World – Volcanoes].

Kate, who is a keen amateur photographer, also expressed her admiration for Ceri’s moving black-and-white photograph.

Ceri explained how the royal thanked her for the photograph and said how it ‘resonated with her and other judges’ by showing the special bond between father and daughter.

Ceri Edwards, from South Wales, was one of the 100 finalists chosen as part of the project after submitting a sweet photograph of her daughter, Poppy, giving a big hug to her father, with the piece titled ‘Be Safe Daddy X’ (pictured)

Prince George, seven, and his sister Princess Charlotte, five, returned to Thomas’s Battersea school in London this month after months of homeschooling.

Meanwhile, Prince George’s interest in the natural world was apparent in recent photographs of the Cambridge family with naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 94.

The young royal was gifted a fossilised giant shark’s tooth by the veteran broadcaster, after Sir David discovered Prince George was a ‘massive fan’.

Prince George was photographed looking intrigued as he handled the fossilised tooth from an extinct Carcharocles megalodon – one of the most feared predators to have swum in the seas.

The giant shark tooth was found by Sir David during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.

It was embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone, which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23million years ago.