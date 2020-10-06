Kate Middleton visits students at the University of Derby ahead of World Mental Health Day 

Kate Middleton cut a casual figure as she paid a visit to students at the University of Derby to hear about how the pandemic has impacted university life today.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, who donned a floral patterned mask, wrapped up warm in a £249 beige check coat and £119 cashmere crew neck sweater by Massimo Dutti, which she paired with smart black trousers.

The royal also added a £98 personalised three layered disc necklace with her children’s initials on, by All The Falling Stars, and completed her ensemble with £520 Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps.

During her visit, which took place ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday 10th October, the mother-of-three learned about the national measures that have been put in place to support student mental health.

Kate Middleton, 38, cut a casual figure as she paid a visit to students at the University of Derby to hear about how the pandemic has impacted university life today

The Duchess of Cambridge, who tucked her brown hair behind her ears, added a black belt to her ensemble, which cinched her in at the waist

The royal also added a £98 personalised three layered disc necklace with her children’s initials on, by All The Falling Stars (pictured)

Student Minds, the UK’s student mental health charity, say that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated existing challenges facing student mental health, in addition to creating new ones.

Even before the onset of COVID-19, both the severity and prevalence of common mental health conditions experienced by young adults was on the increase.

In Derby, the royal was briefed on this national picture by the CEO of Student Minds, Rosie Tressler, who also spoke about the creation of Student Space: a new resource created to support students during the pandemic.

During her visit to the campus, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for minimal makeup, and wore her brown hair loose, and tucked behind her ears.

The Duchess of Cambridge (pictured), who donned a patterned face mask, wrapped up warm in a £249 beige check coat and £119 cashmere crew neck sweater by Massimo Dutti

The Duchess of Cambridge completed her smart ensemble with a pair of £520 Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps, which featured block heel detail

During her visit, which took place ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday 10th October, the mother-of-three learned about the national measures that have been put in place to support student mental health

The Duchess of Cambridge put on an animated display as she visited the University of Derby to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted university life ahead of World Mental Health Day

The royal (pictured, left and right) put on an animated display as she visited the campus ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday 10th October

The Duchess of Cambridge (pictured) wrapped up warm in a coat and came equipped for the rainy weather conditions with a striped umbrella

The royal, who kept her makeup minimal, added a gold bangle on her left wrist, and could be seen clutching an umbrella as she arrived at the campus

The Duchess of Cambridge looked in high spirits as she spoke to first-year students, sports societies and nursing students about effect COVID-19 has had on them

During her visit, the royal (pictured) spoke to CEO of Student Minds, Rosie Tressler, who explained about the creation of Student Space: a new resource created to support students during the pandemic

At the University of Derby, Kate (pictured, left and right) heard how initiatives such as peer mentoring are provided as part of a whole university response to mental health

The mother-of-one looked deep in thought as she heard about what national measures have been put in place to support student mental health

Casual Kate spoke to first-year students, sports societies and nursing students about the effect that COVID-19 has had on them, and the ways in which the University is supporting their well-being.

At the University of Derby, initiatives such as peer mentoring are provided as part of a whole university response to mental health.

For example, Nursing students are ‘buddied’ up with fellow students in the year above to provide them with peer support during challenging clinical placements, and the University has given training to its sports societies that will enable students to support their teammates’ mental health.

Additionally, students across England and Wales now have access to trusted support through the coronavirus pandemic via Student Space.

Led by Student Minds, the Student Space programme helps students to find support that is available locally at their university in addition to providing online resources and direct support by phone and text.

The 24/7 text support available via Student Space is delivered in partnership with Shout, which is a legacy initiative from the Heads Together campaign and was incubated by The Royal Foundation ahead of its launch in 2019.

Alongside efforts to support its own students, the University of Derby has also been involved in initiatives at a national level to improve the mental health of students across the sector, including supporting the development of The Wellbeing Thesis and the University Mental Health Charter, both of which are run by Student Minds.

Led by Student Minds, the Student Space programme helps students to find support that is available locally at their university in addition to providing online resources and direct support by phone and text. Pictured, Kate during her visit on campus

Once inside the university, the royal removed her face mask, which she placed on her lap as she sat down to speak about how COVID-19 has impacted university life

The Duchess of Cambridge donned Massimo Dutti’s £119 cashmere crew neck sweater in aquamarine for the visit today

The Duchess of Cambridge put on a very animated display with her hand gestures as she spoke with students in Derby today

During her visit, Kate (pictured) learned that students across England and Wales now have access to trusted support through the coronavirus pandemic via Student Space

The royal was seen wearing a £98 personalised three layered disc necklace with her children’s initials on, by All The Falling Stars

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for minimal makeup, and wore her brown hair loose, and tucked behind her ears (pictured, left and right)

The royal (pictured) donned a big grin as she visited students at the University of Derby ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday