kate-winslet-showcases-her-free-diving-skills-in-amazing-glimpse-of-avatar-2’s-underwater-filming

Kate Winslet showcased her newly-acquired free-diving skills in an amazing behind-the-scenes glimpse of Avatar 2 being filmed underwater.

The actress, 45, posed at the bottom of a water tank with a billowing cape while shooting the eagerly-anticipated sequel, due for release in December 2022, in which she plays ‘a water person’ called Ronal.

The striking shot, shared by the film’s producer Jon Landau, bore a similarity to Kate’s now-iconic pose in her breakout role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in James Cameron’s 1997 epic Titanic.

The screen star recently revealed she can now hold her breath for over seven minutes since learning free-diving while shooting Avatar 2 in New Zealand.

Kate’s role in the movie marks her reunion with director James Cameron and producer Jon, who was clearly impressed with her moves.

In the caption for the image posted to Instagram, Jon quoted Kate, writing: ‘Wanted to share this photo of Kate Winslet after reading her interview in The Hollywood Reporter…

‘[She said: “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff”…

‘She stops herself, afraid that she’s given away too much on the top-secret project. “Oh no, actually, I can’t. Yeah, I play a water person. I am a water person,” is all she will offer, instead shifting to praise of Cameron”.’

In August, Kate gave a glimpse into what the director is demanding of his stars for the movie that’s being shot using motion caption technology.

On their reunion, she said: ‘It was so wonderful to work with Jim again. Time has changed him.

‘Jim has become a father a few more times over. He is a calmer person. Chilled. You can just feel him enjoying it more this time.’

Her starring role in 1997’s Titanic catapulted her, at age 21, to international stardom as it did for her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, then 22.

In June, Cameron and his crew returned to New Zealand to resume production after it had been halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were allowed back on economic grounds.

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2009 epic science fiction film Avatar has been in the works for a decade.

Producer Jon, after completing the mandated 14-day quarantine, told the country’s 1News: ‘This one production alone is going to hire 400 New Zealanders to work on it. We’re going to spend, in the next five months alone, over $70 million here.’

The highly-anticipated sequels to the groundbreaking sci-fi blockbuster are being made at Stone Street Studios , a complex of four purpose-built, state-of-the-art sound stages in Wellington.

The studios have been used for several high-profile productions including the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, The Hobbit trilogy, King Kong and the original Avatar.

Cameron is working on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 simultaneously with the first of the sequels scheduled to premiere in December 2022.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and David Thewlis.

Last month, Cameron confirmed live-action filming for Avatar 2 is ‘100 per cent complete’… despite a four-and-a-half month production shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite release dates being pushed back eight times, Cameron made the big reveal during an interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger, which included more welcome news about the third installment in the franchise.

Even with the all the hardships due to the pandemic, Cameron acknowledged he and his crew were lucky to have chosen New Zealand as their production site many years ago, considering it has ranked first or second in the world for its COVID-19 response.

‘We are able to operate. we’re able to shoot, and we’re able to more or less have a normal life here right now,’ he said to Schwarzenegger, who has starred in three of Cameron’s films: The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and True Lies.

‘So we’re very fortunate. So I don’t see any roadblocks to use getting the picture finished – getting both pictures finished.’

Avatar 2 is said to take place 12 years after the events of the first movie, following Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as he continues to roam the planet of Pandora with the new family he has with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

In the wake of those eight theatrical release date changes, Avatar 2 is currently slated to premiere on December 16, 2022 and Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024.

There are also plans for two more sequels that have release dates of December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028, respectively, although Cameron has stated that they wouldn’t be made if Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 don’t make any money.

The original 2009 film became the highest-grossing movie of all time, raking-in $2.79 billion worldwide on a $237 million budget.

That record was broken last year when Avengers: Endgame grossed $2.797 billion at the worldwide box office.