Katsina, Edo schools observe protocols

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Pupils returned to their classrooms in Katsina State on Tuesday to complete both their second and third term academic activities with a high level of compliance.

The Nation accompanied Education Commissioner Dr. Badamasi Lawal Charanchi and some senior staff members of his ministry to visit some schools within the Katsina metropolis.

Schools visited include Hassu Iro Inko Girls College, GGCK Junior Katsina, Little Angels School Katsina, KCK, SUNCAIS Katsina, Danmasani Academy Katsina, GDSS K/Kaura Katsina

In some schools, pupils did not wear face masks, drawing the irk of the commissioner.

Also on Tuesday, private schools in Edo State resumed academic activities after six months of lockdown, following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that most private schools’ pupils and teachers complied with the Federal Government’s directives of wearing face masks and sanitising their hands to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

NAN observed that the schools made available buckets of water, hand sanitiser and liquid soaps for parents and pupils to wash their hands before entering their school premises.

The schools’ headteachers, who spoke to NAN, said their students and pupils resumed in large numbers with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.