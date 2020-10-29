katsina-goes-spiritual-against-looters

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Leaders of various Non-Governmental Organisations, Muslim and Christian clerics, as well as leaders of various ethnic groups and government officials in Katsina State gathered to hold prayer rally against Warehouse looters and perpetrators of violence, as the backlash against protests persisted across various parts of the country.

Muslim clerics, who conducted the prayer sessions include Imam Ismail AlKashinawi, Lawal Abdullahi, Nura Abubakar, while the Christian sessions were led by Pastor Odunlaja Samuel.

The Youths were the primary focus of the various prayer topics especially asking God to guide them away from violent conducts and unlawful engagements, as well as prayers for peaceful co-existence and the continued existence of Katsina and Nigeria.

Katsina State Chairman and Coordinator of Save Katsina Group, organisers of the prayer session, Hamza Salauwa, said the group preferred prayer and dialogue with governments rather than engaging in wanton destruction.

“The attacks and looting as well as the accompanying propaganda of foreign and local forces cannot be called spontaneous but a well-coordinated plot to break up the country.’’

He urged the youths, to join hands in praying for the country to salvage it from the present challenges.