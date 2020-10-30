katsina-govt-to-boost-science-and-tech,-transform-state-into-digital-economy

The Katsina State Government has revealed its efforts towards improving the science and technology sector of the state and ultimately, turning the state into a digital economy.

This is in recognition of the contribution and activities conducted so far by the state Ministry of Science and Technology now upgraded to the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Yusuf Mua’azu disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television during the 2019/2020 Matriculation Exercise of over 500 newly admitted students into the Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management.

Mua’azu said a lot of projects embarked upon by the ministry regarding improving science, technology and innovations have been completed.

For those that have not been completed Mua’azu said the state government has, in collaboration with the state ministries of Justice and that of the Works and Housing, approved the termination of the defaulted contracts which will soon be re-awarded to competent contractors.

“By next year all uncompleted projects will be completed in this institution. Government has a plan to absorb the graduating students of the institution which is in line with the concept of the institution,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the rector of the institution, Dr. Babangida Albaba, informed the matriculating students that the institute is endowed with relevant human and material resources to prepare them for global challenges in both information technology, management and entrepreneurship.

According to Albaba, the institute is out to train and prepare the students towards bridging the gap between their skills sets and what their community requires.

“Although the Institute is only five years old, the students’ population has grown considerably with approvals given by the National Board for Technical Education for the additional streams in the three accredited programs namely: Banking Operations, Computer Software Engineering and Networking and System Security. Our records indicate that 559 students were registered in this academic session as against 195 students in the previous session,” Albaba noted.