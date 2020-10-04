Katsina State gets online newspaper

Katsina City News, an online English newspaper focusing on news and events happening within and around Katsina State, has commenced publication.

Inaugurating the online publication in Katsina on Saturday, the publisher, Malam Danjuma Katsina, said that the newspaper would provide education, entertainment, enlightenment and information for the people.

The veteran journalist said that the online medium was also aimed at fostering peace and unity among the people, irrespective of their political and religious differences.



“We will run this platform in accordance with ethical standards of journalism by ensuring that we give accurate and balanced reportage to all sides.

“This medium is not aimed at antagonizing the government, groups or individuals; we will be fair to all manners of people,” he added.



According to him, the platform will assist in educating people on the security challenges facing the state with the view to foster enlightened discourse on the way forward.



Danjuma said that the medium would also help project the human and natural resources in the area in order to attract investors to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was attended by prominent journalists and scholars as well as political, community and business leaders in the state.

Vanguard