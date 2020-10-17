Kayleigh McEnany says she’s ‘blessed to be COVID clear’ as she posts photo of her infant daughter

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Friday that she was no longer infected with the coronavirus, tweeting a photo of her and her infant daughter with the caption: ‘Blessed to be COVID clear!’

McEnany is seen in the photo planting a kiss on the cheek of her daughter, Blake Avery Gilmartin.

The top White House spokesperson is married to Sean Gilmartin, a baseball pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Thursday, McEnany posted an image of her and her daughter with the caption: ‘One day I will explain to her what censorship is and why she had to unjustly delete Mommy’s tweet in order to speak!’

She was referring to Twitter’s decision to lock her out of her account after she shared a link to a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s emails to a Ukrainian businessman.

On October 5, McEnany announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Friday that she was no longer infected with the coronavirus, tweeting a photo of her and her infant daughter with the caption: ‘Blessed to be COVID clear!’

McEnany tested positive on October 5. She is one of more than a dozen White House officials and members of the president’s inner circle who contracted the virus after attending a September 26 event at the Rose Garden in which the president announced that he was picking Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court

The announcement came days after it was confirmed that President Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, also tested positive.

McEnany was one of several White House officials and senior Republicans who tested positive after attending the so-called ‘super spreader event’ on September 26.

That was the day Trump officially announced that he was naming Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

More than a dozen people who were at the Rose Garden event, including several members of Trump’s inner circle, tested positive for the virus.

McEnany, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and top aide Hope Hicks were among those who tested positive.

Earlier this week, Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey who is also a frequent Trump adviser, criticized the administration for ‘not treating Americans as adults’ during the pandemic as he reveals he spent seven days in ICU battling COVID-19.

Christie, who said he was wrong not to wear a mask, also attended the Rose Garden event on September 26.

On Thursday, McEnany posted an image of her and her daughter with the caption: ‘One day I will explain to her what censorship is and why she had to unjustly delete Mommy’s tweet in order to speak!’

McEnany’s daughter, Blake Avery Gilmartin, is from her marriage to professional baseball player Sean Gilmartin. The family is pictured above in May

A day after testing positive, McEnany told Fox News on October 5 that she was ‘feeling great’ and that she was ‘having no symptoms.’

‘You know I’m very blessed to have a mild case or really just an asymptomatic case,’ she said.

‘You know my heart goes out to all those who have been really affected by this and all those who have lost their lives.’

She then said she was ‘pleased to see that our commander-in-chief is doing well’.

Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center earlier that same day and returned to the White House after spending three nights there receiving treatment for COVID-19.

THE TOLL OF COVID FROM SCOTUS NOMINEE EVENT 1. President Donald Trump, 74; 2. First Lady Melania Trump, 50; 3. Fr. John Jenkins, 66. President of the University of Notre Dame; 4. Mike Lee, 49. Republican Utah Senator; 5. Thom Tillis, 60. Republican North Carolina Senator; 6. Kellyanne Conway, 53, Former White House Counselor to the President; 7. Chris Christie, 58. Former New Jersey Governor; 8. Kayleigh McEnany, 32. White House Press Secretary; 9. Chad Gilmartin. Assistant Press Secretary, 22. 10. Karoline Leavitt, 23. Assistant Press Secretary. 11. Pastor Greg Laurie, 67. Harvest Crusades televangelist. * Bill Barr, 70: self-isolating out of caution. AT EVENT AND STOOD AT BACK OF ROSE GARDEN 12. Hope Hicks, 31. Counselor to the President; 13. Bill Stepien, 42. Trump Campaign Manager; 14. Nicholas Luna, 29. Chief of Oval Office Operations and ‘body man’; 15. Unnamed White House reporter

During his treatment, the president had Secret Service agents escort him to an SUV that drove him around the hospital so that he could wave to cheering supporters.

Trump then was flown back to the White House and entered the residence through the North Lawn.

The president climbed the steps and stood out on the balcony, where he removed his mask.

‘Watching him on that balcony just showing that we will overcome, America will overcome, just as he is overcoming this illness was a really nice moment for our country to see,’ she told Sean Hannity.

Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt, both deputy press secretaries who report to McEnany, also tested positive for COVID, according to CNN.

Gilmartin is a cousin of McEnany’s husband, Sean Gilmartin.

Both Gilmartin and Leavitt joined the press shop with McEnany.

Gilmartin sits outside of McEnany’s spacious office in the upper part of the press shop where Leavitt sits in what’s called ‘lower press’ – the office space right behind the podium in the White House press room.

McEnany was criticized for addressing reporters without wearing a mask even after it was learned that Hicks had contracted the coronavirus.

But officials defended the press secretary, saying she is an ‘essential’ worker who was expected to be on the job and noted it can be hard to hear someone who is speaking outside with a mask on.