Kebbi gov’s wife, Zainab re-elected into international cancer union board

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The wife of the Governor of Kebbi state, and founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has been re-elected board member of the Union for International Cancer Control, UICC.

A statement from the Government House in Birnin Kebbi signed by Abubakar Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that online voting was conducted at the 2020 General Assembly of the Union for the election of the governor’s wife last night.

According to the statement, Dr. Zainab Bagudu was initially elected to the UICC two years ago in Kuala Lumpur before her re-election which received endorsement of the Federal Government as well as cancer control organizations.

At a news briefing in Birnin Kebbi, the Secretary to Kebbi State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, acknowledged the role of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu in the mobilization of stakeholders and facilitating partnership with relevant bodies on cancer control and treatment.

“The Secretary to the State Government on behalf of the Kebbi State Government rejoices with Her Excellency Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for her re-election today as a Director of the Union for International Cancer Control, UICC,” the statement said.

“Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu was the first African to be elected to the Board, in the last two years she champion the cause of cancer control in Nigeria and other African countries.

“In Kebbi state she has helped to mobilize stakeholders and indeed facilitated partnership between the state and the leading companies that are in cancer control and treatment. This is in addition to many other initiatives that has had advanced the cause of cancer care in the state,” Dakingari said.

Vanguard