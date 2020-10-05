Kebbi receives rescued woman as varsity resumes today

Kebbi State Government has received the mother of four, who was rescued from bandits in Keffi Council of Nasarawa State.

Receiving the victim on behalf of the state government, the Chairman of Bagudo Council, Mohammed Zagga, said the women would be handed over to the district head of Tsamiya where she came from.

MEANWHILE, Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUST), Aliero, will resume today for continuation of first semester 2019/2020 academic session.

The Director of Academic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Yakubu, told newsmen yesterday that the university would resume lectures/revisions from October 5 to 17, 2020, while October 19 to November 7 would be for first semester examination.

A statement signed on behalf of the Register, Alhaji Musa Jega, added that there would be a brief break from November 9 to 15 before resumption for second semester.

