Kebbi varsity to reopen October 5

The authorities of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero have fixed Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, for the resumption of students for the first semester 2019/2020 academic calendar.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director Academic Planning, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

NAN reports that Yakubu issued the statement on behalf of the University’s Registrar, Alhaji Musa Labbo-Jega.

He said the university would reopen for lectures and revisions from Oct. 5 to Oct. 17, and hold first semester examinations from Oct. 19 to Nov. 7.

Labbo-Jega said the students will go on a break from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, adding that Jan. 25 to Feb. 13, 2021, was scheduled for the second-semester examination.

According to him, Feb. 15 to March 28, 2021, is for marking of examinations, SIWES, and teaching practice.

The registrar added that registration of 2020/2021 fresh students will be from March 8 to March 27, 2021, while lectures will commence on March 29 for returning students.

He called on all students to strictly abide by COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus among members of the university community.

The Registrar tasked the students with regular use of face mask, frequent hand washing with running water, use of sanitiser, and observing social distancing.

In a related development, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Mukhtar Bunza, has ordered all tertiary institutions across the state to open for academic activities.

The commissioner said in a statement that the reopening of the institutions was based on the Federal and State Government’s directives.

Bunza urged students to be strictly guided by NDDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

