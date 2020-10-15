Kebbi Youths Protest Against Insecurity In Northern Nigeria

Youth in Kebbi state has assured President Muhammadu Buhari of their support in his bid to restore peace and stability of the nation.

The youth revealed this when they match out in their numbers to protest against the rising security situation in northern Nigeria

Coordinator of the Northern Youth Coalition in Kebbi state, Ibrahim Abubakar urged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to come out with strategies on how best to tackle insecurity in the region so that farmers can safely harvest their crops as well as continue with their farming activities.

Responding on behalf of Kebbi state Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Chief of the Staff Government House, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu who received them at government House, commended the Coalition of Northern Groups Kebbi State Chapter and the youths for conducting the rally in a peaceful manner.

He urged them to maintain this tempo and to continue to support the effort of the federal government toward eradicating the rising security challenges across the nation.