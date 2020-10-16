Kelly Osbourne flaunts her incredible 85lb weight loss in new family snap

She recently revealed she secretly underwent gastric sleeve surgery two years ago, which led to her impressive 85lb weight loss.

And Kelly Osbourne flaunted her trimmed down physique in a new family snap alongside her parents Ozzy and Sharon and brother Jack on Friday.

The reality star, 35, looked smart in a black jumpsuit which she paired with a cool black leather jacket.

Wow! Kelly Osbourne flaunted her incredible 85lbs weight loss in a new family snap with her parents Ozzy and Sharon and brother Jack on Friday

She wore her purple dyed hair in two buns on the top of her head and carried the family’s dog in her arms.

Sharon also looked stylish in a white shirt and stripped trousers as she posed for the picture taken in the family living room.

Ozzy – who is battling Parkinson’s disease – had one hand on his cane as he beamed for the camera, while Sharon placed her hand on the rocker’s knee.

Family: In another photo, Kelly sat with her brother as they prepared to go ‘ghost hunting’ for Halloween in a segment recorded for the Travel Channel

Toned: The reality star, 35, looked smart in a black jumpsuit which she paired with a cool black leather jacket

Changes: Kelly recently revealed she secretly underwent gastric sleeve surgery two years ago, which contributed her impressive 85lb weight loss (R in 2012)

In another photo, Kelly sat with her brother, 34, as they prepared to go ‘ghost hunting’ for Halloween in a segment recorded for the Travel Channel.

On undergoing secret gastric sleeve procedure two years ago, the former Fashion Police judge shared in a recent interview: ‘I had surgery. I don’t give a f**** what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s****. I did the gastric sleeve.

‘All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost 2 years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.’

Famous family: The media personality is the daughter of rocker Ozzy and TV judge Sharon Osbourne (pictured together with her younger brother Jack in 2007)

Honest: She has also discussed having injections to change the shape of her face and making her jaw look ‘skinnier’ after suffering with TMJ (temporomandibular joint dysfunction)

Speaking on Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, the former Australia’s Got Talent judge also discussed having injections to change the shape of her face and making her jaw look ‘skinnier’ after suffering with TMJ (temporomandibular joint dysfunction).

‘One thing I did that changed my face,’ she added. ‘I had really bad TMJ. One of the things they did to stop it was they gave me injections in my jaw. It kinda made my jaw look skinnier.

‘That’s when people started to notice that I had really lost weight because it changed the shape of everything. I found out It’s called buckle fat. It changed everything on my face! How the f*** did I not know about this sooner?’

In her 2017 memoir, Kelly wrote about her struggles with weight gain, as well her substance abuse issues, and described herself as having had ‘a little dumpling body’ which put her off going to the gym and exercising around thinner people.

Difference: In her 2017 memoir, Kelly wrote about her struggles with weight gain and described herself as having had ‘a little dumpling body’ (left in 2018 and right in 2019)

Before she decided to get surgery, Kelly said that she had to fix her mind and get sober before she made any big decisions.

She explained on the podcast: ‘The number one thing I had to do was get happy. I had to fix my head before I could fix my body. You can never go into this if you’re not in a good mindset.’

‘I stopped drinking, which is the best thing I’ve ever done. I really wanted to fix the things that were broken in me. I’m not perfect. I still make a lot of mistakes. I have bumps in the road, I fall down, I get back up again.’

Kelly also admitted that since showing off her weight loss, she has received more attention from men than ever, even being asked out seven times in one day.

‘I woke up one day and I was all over the newspapers and sites. I had literally hundreds of text messages. I got asked out 7 times in one day. I said no thanks to every single one of them,’ she said.

Issues: Before she decided to get surgery, she said that she had to fix her mind and get sober before she made any big decisions (pictured above in 2003)

However, Kelly maintains that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery work done on her face.

‘I’ve never f***** with my face. I’m too scared. My t*ts are saggy, and I want to get them fixed, but I’m scared of the surgery. All my friends I’ve helped recover from it. It looks so painful and they can’t move their arms… I’m like nah, I’m good,’ she said.

Kelly then describes a moment in 2017 when she had hit rock bottom with her drinking, and decided that she needed a lifestyle change, calling her brother Jack Osbourne to say she wanted to become a ‘skinny winner.’

‘I was a functioning alcoholic,’ she said. ‘Full blown functioning alcoholic. I kept my job; I kept my friends. What it was for me, what I reached a spiritual low where I was just so morbidly unhappy and lost and directionless and just broken in every way.’

‘I took a really hard hit when Joan [Rivers] died. It’s still hard for me to even talk about it. She was my family; she was my mentor. When that ended and Fashion Police stopped, I was like, what am I? It was my identity, I felt destroyed.’

She continued: ‘I hated myself in every way. I remember I picked up the phone August 8, 2017, and called my brother and I said “I’m done, I need some help, can you come to get me? I don’t want to be a fat drunk loser anymore; I want to be a skinny winner.” I was ready to work on myself and I did it.’

Kelly’s mother Sharon is known for having had extensive plastic surgery, showing off the results of her fourth face lift last December.

Sharon, 67, underwent gastric bypass surgery in 1999 after years of fluctuating with her weight, losing around 125lbs in weight. She decided to get the band removed in 2006.