Kelly Rowland Reveals She Is Expecting Her Second Child

Instagram/kellyrowland

Kelly Rowland has announced she is expecting her second baby. She revealed this happy news of her second pregnancy on the November cover of Women’s Health.

Rowland, due later this year, says she hesitated to share the news publicly, especially during a time when the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic and a national reckoning on race.

For her cover story in Women’s Health Rowland shared that she and Weatherspoon decided to try when lockdown began and got pregnant right away.

In her words:



“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens, and being able to have a child. I’m knocking at 40′s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Rowland and Weatherspoon also share a son, Titan, who will turn 6 in November.

In an interview with Instyle in 2018, Rowland opened up about motherhood. She said: “When it comes to just being a black mother, the one thing you think about is the life of your child. You think about the fact that their life is just different because of their skin colour. It’s going to always be different because of their skin colour. I put the pressure on myself. I’m like, he has to be great in school, he has to be further along than the other students to make sure he has an extra opportunity.”

Kelly Rowland is an American singer, songwriter, actress and television personality. She rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of Destiny’s Child, one of the world’s best-selling girl groups of all time.



In 2002, Rowland was featured on Nelly’s single “Dilemma”, which won the pair a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

The song became one of the most successful singles of the year, topping many charts worldwide, including the United States, where it became Rowland’s first number-one single as a solo artist, selling worldwide over 7,6 million copies.