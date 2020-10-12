Breaking News

Ken Early: Ireland a work in progress on and off the field

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Stephen Kenny spent years dreaming of what he would do differently if he was Ireland manager. Now that he’s got the job, all he gets to do is fight fires.

Managing international football in 2020 is about spending the weeks between games absorbed in analysis and preparation, perfecting the game plan, imagining how it’s all going to come together. Then, on the day of the game, gathering together whichever players are still available once all the coronavirus positives and contacts have been ruled out, and telling them to go out there and give it a lash.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

Parents of boy killed in 2018 air crash sue for psychiatric shock and loss

Previous article

Róisín Ingle: For two hours, I forgot about the pandemic. Well, not completely

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News