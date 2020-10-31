kendall-jenner-transforms-into-pamela-anderson-in-sexy-barb-wire-snaps

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com

The pandemic has changed the way the world is celebrating Halloween.

But the stars are not letting that stop them from getting creative.

Kendall Jenner, 24, was a dead ringer for Pamela Anderson from Barb Wire as she dressed up as the pin-up from the 1996 cult classic film.

Kendall shared photos from the shoot onto her Instagram account on Halloween, working Barb’s leather bodysuit and thigh-high boots as she hopped upon a motorcycle.

This time, however, Barb had an important message for fans.

Rather than Barb’s gun, Kendall wielded a black triangular flag with the word ‘VOTE’ boldly written across in red.

From the blonde hair to Pamela’s signature slim eyebrows, Kendall was a dead ringer for the ’90s sex symbol.

She even had Pamela’s famous barbed wire tattoo etched upon her left bicep.

The three photos Kendall posted captured the model striking various poses, including one of her crouching down in skintight black trousers and a plunging leather top.

Kendall looked fierce as she stretched out her gloved hands with the ‘Vote’ flag in her clutches.

‘”don’t call me babe” happy halloween! GO VOTE!!! me as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire (camera emoji) by my angel @amberasaly,’ Kendall captioned the photo.

Despite the unusual times, the stars did not let that stop them from dressing up for the spooky celebrations.

Chrissy Teigen shared a hilarious video of her mother Vilailuck standing hauntingly over her daughter and grandson.

Chrissy did not seem to notice her mother as she gazed adoringly at her son Miles, before suddenly realizing Vilailuck was hovering over her.

The model hilariously looked exasperated.

‘Mom did this ALL DAY!!!!’ Chrissy declared in the caption.

Rebel Wilson combated coronavirus with her nunchucks as she celebrated Halloween with loved ones.

‘Just call me: RONA (Warrior Princess) …destroying ‘rona wherever I go,’ she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a slew of stars started off the day with throwbacks from previous Halloweens.

Hailey Bieber shared throwbacks from past Halloweens, including one dressed up as a rebellious Sandy from Grease.

