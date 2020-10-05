Kentucky court clerk who refused marriages licenses to gay couples loses SC appeal and can be sued

A Kentucky court clerk who was jailed five years ago for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has lost her Supreme Court appeal and can now be personally sued by those she denied.

Kim Davis, a former clerk in Rowan County, made headlines in 2015 after she stopped issuing marriage licenses due to her religious objections against gay relationships.

A self-proclaimed devout Christian, Davis was sued over her unconstitutional refusal to issue the licenses and subsequently jailed for five days for contempt after she defied a judge’s order to resume issuing them.

Davis had argued that, as a government employee, a legal doctrine called qualified immunity protected her from being sued for damages by couples David Ermold and David Moore as well as James Yates and William Smith Jr.

However that claim was unanimously rejected by the Supreme Court on Monday, issuing the two couples the green light to henceforth with their suits against her.

The prolonged legal battle involving Davis came in the immediate wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, in which the court ruled same-sex couples have the constitutional right to marry.

Davis’ lawyers told the judge the case was about ‘whether the law forces an all-or-nothing choice between same-sex marriage on the one hand and religious liberty on the other.’

However, lawyers for the two couples said the issue was actually far less ambiguous: whether government officials have immunity when they act in a way that they know is in breach of the law.

‘No reasonable officer would have assumed that state law allowed her to grant herself an exemption from her duty to issue marriage licenses,’ they argued.

Although conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. said they agreed with the court’s decision not to take Davis’ case, they renewed their criticism of the Obergefell decision, saying it ‘bypassed the democratic process’ and left people with religious objections to same-sex marriage ‘in the lurch.’

‘Davis may have been one of the first victims of this court’s cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision, but she will not be the last,’ Thomas wrote. ‘Due to Obergefell, those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other anti-discrimination laws.’

Thomas continued: ‘It would be one thing if recognition for same-sex marriage had been debated and adopted through the democratic process, with the people deciding not to provide statutory protections for religious liberty under state law.

‘But it is quite another when the court forces that choice upon society through its creation of atextual constitutional rights and its ungenerous interpretation of the Free Exercise Clause, leaving those with religious objections in the lurch.’

Throughout the course of Davis’s indignance, she also denied a license to Robbie Blankenship and his partner of 20 years, Jesse Cruz, of Corpus Christie, Texas, who are pictured above celebrating receiving their license on September 4, 2015

Supporters of Kim Davis are seen demonstrating outside of the court on September 9, 2019, as captured by DailyMail.com

Still, Thomas and Alito said they agreed with the court’s decision not to accept the case, because it did not ‘cleanly’ present the questions they believe are raised by the court’s 5-to-4 Obergefell decision.

‘Nevertheless, this petition provides a stark reminder of the consequences of Obergefell,’ Thomas wrote. ‘By choosing to privilege a novel constitutional right over the religious liberty interests explicitly protected in the First Amendment, and by doing so undemocratically, the court has created a problem that only it can fix.’

Davis, a Republican, lost her bid for reelection in 2018 by 644 votes. Democrat Elwood Caudill Jr. is now the county’s clerk.

When Davis infamously refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, one of the people she denied access to was David Ermold, along with his partner, David Moore.

At the time, Davis said she was acting ‘under God’s authority’ by refusing to grant the license.

‘It is not a light issue for me. It is a heaven or hell decision,’ Davis said in a statement at the time, citing her religion of Apostolic Christianity. She added that she didn’t want her name and title affixed to a same-sex marriage license ‘that goes down in the annals of Kentucky history.’

Former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis is seen celebrating upon her release from prison in 2015

Throughout the course of Davis’s indignance, she also denied a license to Robbie Blankenship and his partner of 20 years, Jesse Cruz, of Corpus Christie, Texas.

Five of her deputies then agreed to issue marriage licenses in her absence, and the Rowan County Clerk’s Office began doing so the following day.

Cruz and Blakenship ultimately retrieved their license two days later, on September 4, 2015.

Ermold, meanwhile later announced a bid to run against Davis in her drive re-election, but missed out on the nomination after losing the primary by more than 1,000 votes.

Next month, the Supreme Court will hear a case from Philadelphia that further explores tensions between religious liberty and anti-discrimination laws.

In the case, a Catholic charity is challenging the city’s decision to prevent it from participating in a program that places children in foster care because the charity has said it will refuse to place the kids with same-sex couples.