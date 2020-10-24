kenya:-gor-mahia-legends-laud-state’s-stadium-project-in-kisumu

Gor Mahia legends from Nyanza have said that the building of Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium will play a key role in nurturing talent in the region.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the 30,000 capacity stadium in Kisumu.

The two leaders also met legends Maurice Ochieng’ “Sonyi”, Maurice Ouma “Ole Tunda”, veteran coach Bobby Ogolla, former lethal striker Peter Dawo and Cesar Handa.

Ogolla told Nation Sport that despite Nyanza and Western Kenya being the hub of talented footballers, the regions lack modern sporting facilities.

“The building of the stadium is a superb idea. We are happy that the facility will open opportunities for the youth. Western and Nyanza regions have a lot of talent and the stadium will enable them reach their full potential. It is a very noble idea that should be fully support it fully,” said the former Gor Mahia assistant coach.

Ouma thanked the government for stadium project, saying the recognition they received and the short meeting they had with President Kenyatta is good sign. The retired players are hopeful that they will not be forgotten in football management.

“This stadium, apart from just host league matches, can also used for national team games. We have a lot of talent, footballers who played in the 1970s and 1980s are ready to offer guidance,” Ouma said.

Nyanza region for the first time in history is likely to miss a team in the Kenyan top flight league this season if Kisumu All Stars lose the two-leg tie against Vihiga United in the KPL/National Super League play-offs. Chemelil Sugar and Sony Sugar have been relegated.