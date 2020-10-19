Kenya ‘headed for second wave of coronavirus’

Kenya’s health minister has warned that rising Covid-19 infections in the country could lead to a second wave of the pandemic.

Minister Mutahi Kagwe said infections spiked after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced further easing of restrictions.

The infection rate had jumped to 12% from 4% last month, he said. There were also increased ICU admissions in hospitals.

“There is no doubt that we are witnessing what our modelling team were calling a case of new infections. We are heading for a second wave without doubt,” he told journalists on Sunday.

He blamed laxity in social distancing and wearing of face masks for the surge, especially in bars and political rallies.

“The spike we are witnessing has not just erupted from nowhere. It has been triggered by wanton violation of containment protocols and advice from our experts,” he said.

The country has so far confirmed 44,881 coronavirus cases with 832 deaths.

Vanguard