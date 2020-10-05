Kenya: IG Orders Arrest of MPs Alice Wahome and Ndindi Nyoro Over Murang’a Chaos

Nairobi — Police were Sunday night looking for two Members of Parliament over chaos that broke out in Murang’a where two people were killed and scores others injured.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino said Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had ordered the arrests MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), “for planning the violence.”

“The IG has ordered the arrest of the leaders, Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome for mobilising the violence,” Owino said.

“Officers are also tracking down vehicles used to ferry youths who caused violence,” he added.

The police chief said he had directed the Director of Internal Affairs Unit and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to probe the incident.

He confirmed that two people were killed in the chaos that erupted on Sunday morning when youths allied to Ruto clashed with others opposed to his visit in the region.

“A conflict ensued in Murang’a County where two persons lost their lives,” Mutyambai said, and warned “politicians to to desist from engaging in inciteful utterances and acts.”

Ruto condemned the violence which according to legislators who accompanied him was planned by their counterparts from the Kieleweke faction of Jubilee Party.

“The violence was brought here by the people who does not want to see us change the lives of Kenyans,” the Deputy President told a roadside rally on his way to Nairobi.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome, accused police of ignoring her calls to report the alleged plot to disrupt Sunday’s meeting.

“I had called police to alert them of the plans to disrupt Deputy President’s meeting, but no one picked my calls,” she said, even as police said she was responsible for the chaos.

Ruto was accompanied by several MPs who also accused security forces of failing to stop the violence.

“Instead of stopping those planning to disrupt the meeting, they came to hurl teargas to congregants right inside the church,” Wahome claimed.

Naivasha Member of Parliament Jane Kihara and her counterpart Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro called for “political maturity” as the country draws closer to the 2022 General Election.

“I cried a tear of bitterness because of where we’ve reached as a country. How do you teargas people while in the church?” Wahome said.

The meeting, coming just two days after a statement by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju that a resolution had been passed to evict Ruto as the party’s deputy leader, was no doubt expected to be the venue of high-octane politics.

It was also expected to be a defining moment for Ruto’s support base in Central Kenya, where he has been accused of wrestling it from his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last month, similar chaos was witnessed in Kisii on a day Ruto was set to hold a meeting with the youth, to popularize his hustler movement which critics see as early campaigns having fallen out with Kenyatta who is retiring in 2022 when his second and final term ends.