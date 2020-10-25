Kenya: Kenyan Football Mourns Death of Former Tusker FC Striker

Nairobi — Kenyan football is in mourning following the death of former Tusker FC and Wazito striker Stephen Owusu who reportedly passed away on Saturday at his home in Ghana after a long illness.

According to Ghanaian outlet Sportsgh.com, Owusu contracted an unnamed illness in Nairobi and was flown back home to recuperate before he lost the battle on Saturday, aged 37.

“We were informed of the death of Owusu yesterday and we are quite saddened as a club. He is a player who served the club with utmost dignity and gave everything for the shirt. It is a sad loss and we pray for the family at this difficult time,” Tusker FC CEO Charles Obiny told Capital Sport.

Ex Kotoko,Nairobi Stima,Prestea Mine Stars,Hearts of Lions,Aduana Stars,Tusker FC,Esperance and Kenya’s Sharks FC striker is dead after battling ailment for the past months.

Stephen Owusu has passed on at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The 37-year died on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/exiJq3DhjL- Yaw Acoustic (@pboateng953) October 25, 2020

Owusu joined Tusker FC at the beginning of the 2015 season after stints in Ghana with Asante Kotoko, Sharks FC, Aduana Stars and Hearts of Lion as well as a loan stint with Tunisian giants Esperance.

He played a pivotal role in aiding Tusker FC to their 11th Kenyan Premier League title in 2016 and will be mostly remembered for his goal against Bandari in Mombasa that led the brewers to a 1-0 victory and handed them a massive advantage in the title fight.

Owusu also later played for Wazito and Nairobi Stima in the National Super League.

“We have received with great shock the sad news of the passing away of our former striker Stephen Owusu. Owusu was a committed and hardworking player during his time at the club and his demise is a massive blow not only to his family but also to the football community,” Wazito said in a short statement on Twitter.

Football is poorer without you. Thank you for the many memories.

Rest in Peace Stephen Owusu 😢 pic.twitter.com/zuRgFsVKzI- Herbert Mwachiro (@HerboTawa) October 24, 2020

We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of former Nairobi Stima, Tusker and Wazito FC Forward Stephen Owusu.

May His soul rest in eternal peace.#WeAreSharks pic.twitter.com/oozZcZYjZd- Kariobangi Sharks FC (@k_sharksfc) October 24, 2020

We are saddened by the passing on of former @tusker_fc, Nairobi Stima and @wazitofc forward Stephen Owusu.

Our deepest condolences to his family and friends 🙏.@FKFPLG pic.twitter.com/2r0Gs0s7aS- Bandari Football Club (@bandariofficial) October 25, 2020

My sincere & heartfelt condolences to the family of Stephen Owusu 🇬🇭 formerly with Tusker FC. Definitely one of the best opponents I’ve ever played against . Unplayable on his good day & a sharp thorn in the flesh of our defense line. May his soul Rest In Peace. 🕯- Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth__) October 24, 2020

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former @wazitofc ,@tusker_fc and Nairobi Stima player Stephen Owusu

May his soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/E07VTxuGhK- AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) October 25, 2020