Kenya: Kenyatta Calls for Three Days of National Prayers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has convened three days of national prayer this coming weekend.

The Head of State in a statement on Wednesday, encouraged Kenyans to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with Covid-19 containment protocols.

“His Excellency the President has dedicated the forthcoming weekend, Friday 9th to Sunday 11th October 2020, a national weekend of prayer during which Kenyans are encouraged to pray for the country in their usual places of worship in compliance with Covid-19 containment protocols,” a statement from State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo reads in part.

INTER-FAITH PRAYERS

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, the Head of State will convene an inter-faith national prayer service at State House, Nairobi which will start at 10am.

“The inter-faith prayer service will be broadcast live to the entire country on all leading television, radio and digital media platforms,” the statement added.

The prayer meeting comes days after the president extended a nationwide curfew by another 60 days while relaxing the starting time from 9pm to 11pm, as the country continues to curb the spread of Covid-19.

REOPENING OF SCHOOLS

Mr Kenyatta, who said the Covid-19 curve had been flattened, also lifted a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars which will operate until 10pm.

The head of state also announced that church services, weddings and funerals can have a maximum of 200 people, up from 100.

On Tuesday, the government announced a phased reopening of schools on Monday with Grade 4, Standard 8, and Form Four students reporting back to class after months of shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha also released the calendar which will have learners in school for their second term for 11 weeks.