Kenya: Kisumu Health Workers Plan Another Strike Over Salary Row

Health workers in Kisumu County are planning another strike over allowances, promotion and delayed salaries.

The workers are now on their fourth day of a 21-day strike notice, according to a letter dated October 5, addressed to the county secretary and Health executive. The workers cite failure by the county administration to honour the terms of consent entered on January 30 before July 30.

They accuse the county government of failing to settle their pending statutory and other deductions.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisumu on June 24 ordered the promotions and payment of arrears to the workers, backdating to July 2019.

“Kisumu County has remained non-committal to fully implement the consent order, nor has the county bothered to offer an explanation or communicate reasons for the delay despite several enquiries by unions through letters,” read the notice signed by Kenya National Union of Nurses secretary Maurice Opetu, Mr Craus Okumu (Kenya Union of Clinical Officers), Mr Hilary Awili (Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers) and Mr Anthony Aol (Kenya Union of Pharmaceutical Technologies).

In the letter, the health workers complain that they are not able to access medical services due to failure by the county to remit NHIF deductions.