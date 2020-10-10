Kenya: Mulamwah Breaks Up With Girlfriend Carrol Sonie’

Comedian Mulamwah and his girlfriend Carrol Sonie have broken up. The comedian on Thursday evening announced that their relationship has ended after two years.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mulamwah said they had decided to end their relationship over some unfulfilled expectations.

The comedian said it was a difficult decision to make but he believes it will make sense one day.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make at all, especially at this point in my life. It has been a tough year already for me, and for both of us too, almost losing everything. But all this happening now has been synergized and augmented by the recent ‘anthology’ of events best known to us,” he said.

Mulamwah also reminisced the good old days they shared.

View this post on Instagram

Dear SONIE , 💔 I am not a prolific Writter but I will try … . This wasn’t an easy decision to make at all , especially at this point of my life . it has been a tough year already for me , and for both of us too , almost losing everything . But all this hapening now has been synergized and augumented by the recent “anthology” of events best known to us . The day we met we Laughed for a few minutes , made fun not knowing that we will be still together for the next 2years . Fate brought us together , and it’s here again but for different reasons . I always wished to have a cute girl but God gave me an exquisite one , more than I had asked for . It has been real , the love … the fun and everything else we did together. I can’t recall all but honestly it has been the best time of my life . I always carried you on my shoulders ; I don’t know what you saw ahead 🥺 while was too preoccupied making sure that you remain at the top . I always believed that when you elevate your woman she will stand in for you when you are at your worst , and for many others in society too. That’s all I ever wished and still wish for you , the very best in life , and in all aspects . Lessons are there to be learned, and eggs have to be broken to mak + e omelettes . Mwenye alienda haja husahau , but mwenye alikanyaga hatawai . I believe all this will one day make sense . Asante sana for always being there for me . You made sure that am not a caricature. Can’t say any more but wish you all the best the world can offer in your Bussiness , familly and careeer. I respect everything about you and decisions , what makes you happy makes me happy too , for the gender is for the goose , For this , Some will be happy (Kamati) , some sad but What matters is how you feel and progress on , even as we part ways I will always love you and keep you at heart until the day I will undergo rigor mortis , livor mortis and algor mortis . The when , the why and the how remains between us . Merci mi amor 🖤🖤

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

A post shared by Kendrick Mulamwah (@mulamwah) on Oct 8, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

“It has been real, the love… the fun and everything else we did together. I can’t recall all but honestly it has been the best time of my life. I always carried you on my shoulders,” Mulamwah wrote.

He also wished Sonie the very best as they part ways.

“Can’t say any more but wish you all the best the world can offer in your business, family and career. I respect everything about you and decisions, what makes you happy makes me happy too,” he wrote.

Early this year, Mulamwah revealed that the couple lost their unborn baby after Sonie suffered stress caused by online trolls.