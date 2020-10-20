Kenya reaffirms commitment to deepening relations with Nigeria

Agency Reporter

HIGH Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria Dr. Wilfred Machage said yesterday that his country is committed to deepening relations with Nigeria through institutions such as the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Machage said this while receiving Mr. Buki Ponle, the Managing Director of NAN, who was on a courtesy visit to the High Commission in Abuja.

He expressed appreciation over Ponle’s visit, saying diplomatic relations between Kenya and Nigeria would continue to improve in the areas of trade, training, ICT and multimedia production.

“There was close association between our former national leaders, John Kenyatta, and Nnamdi Azikiwe, also with Tafawa Balewa, dating back to the long history of friendship between our two countries.

“We will explore possibilities of creating news exchange.

“Mobile services are highly developed in Kenya and in terms of IT development, news exchange is key for both countries.”