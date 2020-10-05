Kenya: World Record Holder Kipchoge Suffers Shock London Marathon Defeat

Nairobi — Eliud Kipchoge lost his first race since coming second to Wilson Kipsang in a world-record pace Berlin Marathon in 2013 as he finished sixth in London on Sunday, bringing his reign as the champion to a shuddering end.

Kipchoge seemed to struggle from the 35km mark and was dropped off the leading pack.

From there, it didn’t seem possible for a way back for the World Record holder as he dropped further back the field, the grimace on his face telling half the story of a king seeing his reign fading away.

Ethiopian Shura Kitata who began the bolt upfront to break away from a group of eight that had stuck together all through the race won in 2:05:41 in a sprint finish against Kenya’s Vincent Kipchuma.

Kitata and Kipchumba pulled away from the chasing pack in the final kilometre and at some point, it seemed the lanky reigning Amsterdam Marathon champion would wipe the tears off the Kenyan faces with a win as he galloped upfront.

However, the pint sized Kitata proved to have had more in the tank as he galloped away in the final 20m, Kipchumba only coming second in 2:05:41.

Kipchoge could only settle for eighth after clocking 2:06:49

-More to follow