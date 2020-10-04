Keyamo debunks reported killing of youth by SARS in Ughelli

Festus Keyamo

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Sunday, debunked viral reports on the killing of a 22-year-old resident of Ughelli in Ughelli North local government area, Joshua Ambrose by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS at Ughelli.

The incident which caused apprehension in the town, also lead to the attack of am off-duty SARS operative at the Ughelli Central garage axis of Ughelli.

Reacting to the incident on his Twitter handle @fkeyamo, the minister who is from the state, said: “I just spoke with both the Commissioner of Police, Delta State and the Area Commander in Ughelli where the unfortunate incident involving a young man and the police which took place yesterday (Saturday).

“I also spoke with Ochuko, the victim’s brother. All of them said the victim is alive and receiving treatment.

“Whilst I totally condemn the extra-judicial killings by SARS and other police outfits against defenseless citizens and call for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of the system, some facts of this case are as follows; The outfit involved in this case is called Operation Delta Safe and not SARS.

“The victim was not shot as confirmed by his brother but fell out of the Police vehicle when being taken to the station after the arrest. The brother said he was pushed; the police said he jumped

“This is a picture of the victim in hospital this morning, showing injuries from the fall. The police stopped to pick him up after the fall, but an angry mob had already gathered and the police fled and left the victim.

A Good Samaritan picked him and took him to hospital. Finally, I wish to appeal to the youths in Ughelli not to resort to violence and/or destruction of lives and properties. I am on top of this matter and though the victim is alive, I will be urging the authorities to still investigate the conduct of the police in this matter.”

Vanguard