keyamo,-moghalu,-others-to-speak-at-epiphany-azinge-foundation-virtual-colloquium

The minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN and the 2019 presidential candidate for the Progressive Party (YPP), Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu among other dignitaries will speak at the Epiphany Aginge Foundation 2020 webinar colloquium on November 13.

The virtual colloquium, initiated by Judge of the Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal, London and former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NAILS), Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN), with the theme: “The Labour of Our Heroes Past” will have panelists from various walks of life dialogue on past contributions of leaders in Nigeria.

The panelists include: Bishop Hilary Dachele, Lecturer/Core Team, Institute for Formators “DU” Jos; Patrick Lumumba, Director of The Kenya School of Laws; Dr. Chris Onyemenam, the Principal Partner; Chris „E Onyemenam; Nabila Okino, human rights lawyer, consultant and researcher; *Muhammad Nuruddeen Lemu, Director of Research and Training at the Da‟wah Institute of Nigeria; Prof. Etannibi Alemika, professor of Criminology and the Sociology of Law at the University of Jos.

Other are: Khadijah El-Usman, Human rights advocate; Atser Miriam Seember Emily, Human right lawyer; General Martin Luther Agwai (rtd.), former Chief of Defence Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces; and Professor Paul Obo Idornigie, Member, International Bar Association and Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

