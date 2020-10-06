KFC: why we embarked on expansion

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), a quick service restaurant, has said its continued expansion in the country is predicated on its belief in the resilience of the economy.

The management of the company said plans were afoot to open more branches in more cities before the end of the year as the restaurant now has 23 outlets spread across Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Ilorin and Abuja.

During the launch of a new outlet at the NNPC Mega Station, Ikoyi, the company’s Business Head Mr. Manish Mehra, said the opening a new outlet in the middle of a global pandemic is a testament that KFC brand is here to stay and it signifies their strong belief in the economy.

‘’We are excited about this new store opening and partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), as it marks the beginning of our relationship with the apex body to further drive retail expansion. This also showcases our unflinching support for the Nigerian Government’s job creation drive as we engage numerous Nigerians in our daily operations,’’ he added.

He said: “Since its entry into Nigeria in 2009, KFC has been well received by Nigerians and this outlet forms part of our efforts to make the brand more easily accessible to our consumers.”

Lead, Sales and Marketing Damilola Owolabi, said KFC Nigeria is an innovative brand with various meals and had launched its yam fries called ‘Yamilicious’ to add to a bouquet of products that includes; 5-in-1 meal box, and Popcorn Chicken.